District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting held in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Sonitpur, was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das at the Conference Hall-I of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur. The meeting was attended by ADC Twahir Alam, Additional Superintendent of Police Satkhokai Changsan, Member Secretary of DRSC Ajit Medhi, District Transport Officer Amar Baruah, Joint Director of Health Services, NHIDCL, BRO, PWDRD officials, and other concerned officials of the committee.

At the outset, Member Secretary Ajit Medhi briefed the house on the aims and objectives of the DRSC, its roles and responsibilities. The District Commissioner reviewed the availability of manpower in the Transport and Excise Departments with regards to enforcement and directed all officials to formulate practical action plans for minimizing road accidents in the district. He emphasized on creating awareness in accident-prone areas. District Transport Officer Amar Baruah informed the gathering about enforcement activities undertaken against traffic violations such as non-wearing of helmets, overloading, driving without license, drunken driving, and permit violations. He also highlighted the issuance of licenses for driving of e-Rickshaws. NHIDCL was directed to install proper road signages in coordination with the Transport Department, while urgent repair of potholes near the Mission Chariali Flyover construction site was stressed upon.

The DC also instructed that buses must be parked strictly at designated bus bays, and traffic management be streamlined with coordination of the Traffic Police. Other issues discussed included trimming of overgrown trees by Forest and APDCL, clearing of footpath encroachments by Tezpur Municipal Board, and repair works including construction of speed rumble strips by PWD (Roads). The Inspector of Schools apprised the house of the status of the Chota Cop initiative in the district, adding that two awareness meetings were held in August at Kadamtal High School and FA Ahmed School. As per iRAD data, Sonitpur recorded 22 road accidents in August, 2025 (till date), including 7 fatal and 15 non-fatal cases, compared to 2025 July’s 42 accidents, where 8 were fatal and 34 non-fatal.

