Guwahati: Kamrup (M) Transport Department Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Office has expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Zubeen Garg, the heartthrob of the younger generation and one of the greatest singers of the century, and paid homage to the legendary artiste. On this occasion, under the supervision of special duty officer of the Transport Department, Gautam Das, a condolence meeting and a commemorative programme on the life and works of the artist was organised.

During the tribute programme, the transport officer lit a ceremonial lamp and highlighted various aspects of the immortal voice’s inspiring personality. Stating that Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise was like the sky collapsing on the nation, the officer recalled the invaluable support extended by the singer to the Transport Department in different ways. He fondly remembered that while serving as the District Transport Officer of Barpeta, he once requested Zubeen Garg to make an appeal to the younger generation on road safety during a District Library event, to which the artist readily agreed.

Paying deep respect, the officer quoted the singer’s memorable words: “If a single sentence from my mouth can save even one life from the jaws of death, what could be greater for me than that?” The legendary artiste had urged the youth with slogans such as “Do not drive under the influence of alcohol” and “Both rider and pillion must wear helmets on two-wheelers.” Remarkably, after his appeal, helmet shops in the district witnessed a surge of buyers, and a new tradition of riding only with helmets began. In this regard, Zubeen Garg’s influence on Assamese society was unparalleled.

The Transport Officer further remarked that Zubeen Garg’s call for safe driving would remain a guiding message for generations to come, and prayed for the eternal peace of the artiste.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg laid to rest where he sat 11 years ago