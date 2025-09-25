Zubeen Garg laid to rest where he sat 11 years ago!

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A coincidence! Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg had sat leaning on a monolith-like stone some 11 years ago. Today, the state administration laid his mortal remains to rest near that spot. Senior photojournalist Samsul Huda Patgiri captured that moment of the soulful singer in his camera.

Taking a trip down memory lane today, Patgiri said, “I had been with Zubeen Garg, as the singer had a plan to publish a photobiography. On the way back from a Rongali Bihu function from Jorhat in 2014, we had to stop the car after crossing Sonapur to take tea around 5.30 am. We strolled on the misty ground and came to a rubber plantation where the singer was expressing his pleasure at the greenery in his own ways. I captured all the events on my camera. Then came two monolith-like stones to his sight. He sat on the ground leaning on one of the two stones and said, ‘What a wonderful place!’ Later, I sent the photographs to his WhatsApp. I got an appreciation from him. He said, ‘Patgirida, you’re unique. This is me, Zubeen Garg. Most of the people will see this photobiography when it is published.”

