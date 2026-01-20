Guwahati: Kamrup Metro DC Reviews Mission Basundhara, Orunodoi Implementation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Swapneel Paul, IAS, District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), on Monday chaired two important review meetings to assess the progress of key government initiatives and service delivery mechanisms in the district.

The first meeting focused on the disposal status of various revenue-related services being implemented under Mission Basundhara and the Right to Public Services (RTPS). The review was held in the presence of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), all Circle Development Councils (CDCs), and Circle Officers of Kamrup (Metro) district. During the meeting, the District Commissioner took stock of pending cases, disposal rates and procedural bottlenecks, and emphasized the need for timely and transparent delivery of revenue services to citizens.

The second meeting reviewed the implementation and current status of the Orunodoi scheme, the flagship social welfare initiative of the Assam government aimed at providing financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries. The meeting was attended by the District Development Commissioner (DDC) and all CDCs of Kamrup (Metro) district. Discussions centred on beneficiary coverage, verification processes and grievance redressal to ensure that benefits reach deserving households without delay.

Swapneel Paul stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination, accountability and strict adherence to timelines, reiterating the district administration’s commitment to improving governance and strengthening last-mile service delivery for the people of Kamrup (Metro).

