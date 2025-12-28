Orunodoi 3.0: Ineligible beneficiaries asked to opt out by Dec 31, 2025

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has issued a strict directive enforcing the exclusion criteria under the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, warning of disciplinary action and recovery of benefits for ineligible beneficiaries who fail to opt out by December 31, 2025.

In an official communication issued by the Finance Department, the state government reiterated that government employees, pensioners and teachers, along with their dependent family members, are not eligible to receive benefits under the Orunodoi scheme. Referring to the Orunodoi notification dated September 19, 2024, the department highlighted the exclusion clauses under Para 2.4, which clearly bar teachers of universities, colleges, higher secondary schools, high schools, upper primary and lower primary schools, including those on contractual or temporary appointments.

All government regular employees, pensioners and contractual workers, including Anganwadi workers, Mid-Day Meal workers, ASHA workers, ASHA supervisors, and Gaon Pradhans. The order states that any such ineligible government employee or their dependent family members currently receiving Orunodoi benefits must compulsorily opt out of the scheme within the stipulated deadline.

The Finance Department has warned that failure to opt out will invite stern disciplinary action under applicable service rules, along with recovery of wrongly availed benefits.

All senior-most secretaries have been instructed to circulate the directive to subordinate offices and ensure strict compliance.

The Orunodoi scheme is one of Assam’s flagship welfare initiatives aimed at providing financial assistance to economically vulnerable households, particularly women-led families.

