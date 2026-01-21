Guwahati: Kamrup Metro Xahitya Xabha plans felicitation of lifetime members

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha announced that it would organize a felicitation ceremony to honour its permanent members at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium within the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra complex at Panjabari.

Office-bearers of the district body said the programme marked an important phase in the organization’s journey since its formation in 2011 and noted that such a felicitation of lifetime members was being organized for the first time in its 15-year history. The event is scheduled to be held at the 1,250-capacity auditorium.

On the same occasion, the Book Fair and Education Festival linked to the Asom Xahitya Xabha’s Panjabari Pancharatna Guwahati 12th Special Annual Session, 2026, is set to be formally inaugurated by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya during the morning hours. The organizers stated that registration for lifetime members, benefactors, chief benefactors, patrons and well-wishers would be carried out at a temporary office near the auditorium prior to the ceremony, after which the members would be formally received and honoured with citations and other recognitions. The Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha also appealed to office-bearers of its various branches and sub-committees to extend cooperation to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the programme.

