Guwahati: Kamrup Metro Xahitya Xabha’s Foundation Day Today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An emergency extended executive meeting of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha was held on Wednesday at the administrative office of the Axom Xahitya Xabha (AXX), under the chairmanship of district president Prafulla Barman. The meeting was attended by vice-president Jyotirmoyee Deka, secretary Arun Kumar Mahanta and members of the executive committee, along with office-bearers and representatives from various wings of the Xabha.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the 15th Foundation Day and the special annual session of the district Xahitya Xabha, which had earlier been scheduled for January 29 and 30 at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, to be organized at the invitation of the Panjabari Pancharatna Shatadal Branch Xahitya Xabha. However, in view of the prevailing circumstances, it was unanimously decided to temporarily cancel the day-long Foundation Day programme and the session. Instead, the Xabha resolved to observe the 15th Foundation Day on January 29 in a brief and modest programme at the administrative office of the AXX at Dighalipukhuri. It was further decided that the special annual session of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha would be held as per the earlier plan on March 14 and March 15, with a two-day programme.

The meeting also decided that the Xabha’s mouthpiece Kamrupjyoti, along with several other books, would be released during the forthcoming annual session.

Also Read: Kamrup Metro Xahitya Xabha plans felicitation of lifetime members