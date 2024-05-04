Guwahati: Kamrup Metropolitan District Excise Department seized illegal liquor; 9 arrested

Guwahati: The illegal smuggling and storage of liquor are being strictly monitored by the Kamrup Metropolitan District Excise Department as the Model Code of Conduct for Elections is in force. The city excise department seized 1,765 litres of illicit liquor, 5,520 kg of fermented wash, and 1,294 litres of foreign liquor from various places last week and destroyed nine pieces of equipment used in the brewing of liquor. Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

