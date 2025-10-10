Guwahati: Karuna Barthakur, Wife of Freedom Fighter Passes Away

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Karuna Barthakur, wife of freedom fighter the late Jibeswar Barthakur and a respected figure of Hatigarh Chariali, Zoo Narengi Road here, passed away on October 8 at a hospital in Guwahati. She was 90 years.

Known for her simple and amicable nature, Karuna Barthakur was widely loved and respected in her community. She maintained close ties with the Assam movement and actively participated in several socio-cultural organizations in the locality, contributing to the social and cultural life of the region.

Also read: Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader Rantu Sarma passes away