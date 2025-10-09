Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader Rantu Sarma passes away

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Rantu Sarma, a former leader of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and a prominent figure in Nagaon’s student movement, passed away today at the age of 50.

Sarma, a resident of Puranigudam Bishayachuk in Nagaon district, was a former organizing secretary of AASU and advisor to the All Nagaon District Students’ Union. During his tenure, he played a significant role in strengthening the students’ union and was actively involved in various student movements.

His demise has sent shockwaves across Nagaon district, where he was known for his contributions to social and cultural activities in the Puranigudam area. The news of his passing was met with condolences from various quarters, including the All Assam Students’ Union, All Nagaon District Students’ Union, and other student organizations in the district.

AASU president Utpal Sarma, general secretary Samiran Phukan, Finance secretary Gouri Sankar Saikia, and other leaders paid their respects to the departed soul. The All Nagaon District Students’ Union, led by president Simanta Bora and general secretary Kankan Jyoti Baruah, also expressed their grief over the loss.

Also Read: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) stages candlelight march in Dibrugarh and Nagaon

Also Watch: