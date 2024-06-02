Guwahati: Keeping construction materials on roads is cause for concern

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A large number of construction projects are underway in several parts of the city, and this triggers the need for a large quantity of construction materials. However, the problem arises when people or organisations start unloading such materials on the streets, causing difficulties for the public.

More arterial roads, lanes, and bylanes in the city are very constricted. On top of that, there are always citizens who park their vehicles on the sides of the roads, further reducing the space available for the plying vehicles to utilize. On top of that, when materials like sand, gravel, and bricks are unloaded on the road, the space available for the public is reduced even further. Most of the time, it has been noticed that such materials are kept on the footpath as well, making them impossible to use by pedestrians and increasing the risk of accidents. Two-wheelers are also susceptible to skidding on sand, thus causing loss of control and accidents.

In such a condition, the GMC has taken steps to prevent people from engaging in such actions by levying fines on them. But even after that, the citizens have yet to realise the problems caused by such activities and continue to keep such materials on the road. While constructing drains and other utilities, even GMC has been seen keeping such materials on the roadside, thus causing similar problems. It remains to be seen when the authorities start to follow their own guidelines and thereafter enforce them strictly on other citizens.

