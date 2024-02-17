Guwahati: Guwahati Municipal Corporation imposes fine for dumping construction materials on Kamakhya Temple road

Guwahati: D Sharma, a resident of Kamakhya Temple Road, has been fined Rs 5,000 for dumping construction materials and blocking the road. Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) had previously issued several warnings regarding such activities and shared the document showing that D. Sharma has been fined, along with a photo of the dumped materials. "We urge all residents to refrain from blocking roads with building materials. Failure to comply will result in penalties being imposed. Let's keep our roads safe and accessible for everyone," mentioned the social media handle of GMC.

