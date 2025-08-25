Guwahati: Kidnapped 12-year-old boy gives abductors the slip

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two persons with their faces covered with black bandanas kidnapped a 12-year-old boy reading in class from the Ulubari area in Guwahati yesterday. However, the boy gave the abductors a slip and came back to his house.According to the police, the kidnappers abducted the boy when he was on his way to school, blindfolded him, and took him to a house near the Kamakhya area in a black car. The boy could not see the number plate of the car. He, however, could guess that the house where the abductors kept him is near the Kamakhya area.When the boy came to his senses from the effect of anaesthesia, one of the abductors threatened to injure his hands and legs if he raised any hue and cry. When one of the abductors went out after receiving a phone call, the boy untied his hands, took his schoolbag and jumped out of the house through a window. The abductor chased the boy but could not catch him. The boy even had to pelt stones at the abductor before reaching his house. Hailing from Baksa, the boy is staying with his relatives in Guwahati. The family members of the boy filed a case at Paltan Bazar Police Station.

