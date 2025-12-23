Guwahati: KKHSOU Celebrates National Mathematics Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) celebrated National Mathematics Day at its Khanapara campus on Monday, to mark the 138th birth anniversary of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The programme, organized by the Discipline of Mathematics, was held in blended mode with participation from learners and faculty both online and offline.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das inaugurated the event and highlighted the importance of mathematics in daily life, scientific progress and national development. Prof. Hemanta Kumar Sarmah of Gauhati University delivered an invited lecture on the advantages of studying mathematics, followed by an interactive session with learners. Dr. Harekrishna Deka proposed the vote of thanks.

