Guwahati: KKHSOU Celebrates Teachers' Day in City

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) celebrated Teacher’s Day on September 5, with grandeur at its city campus in Resham Nagar, Khanapara, paying rich tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The event was organized by the Indira Miri School of Education and witnessed the participation of faculty members, senior officers, staff, and research scholars.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a soulful Saraswati Vandana by Dr. Pallavi Gogoi, Assistant Professor of English. Prof. Malini Goswami, former Vice Chancellor of Assam Women’s University, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Delivering the introductory speech, Prof. Nripendra Narayan Sarma, Professor and Director of Maniram Dewan School of Management, highlighted the relevance of Teacher’s Day in the context of higher education and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He lauded the relentless dedication of teachers in shaping the future of society through values, education, and moral guidance.

In her keynote lecture on “Integration of Indian Knowledge Systems in Higher Education: Finding a Way Out,” Prof. Goswami emphasized the importance of embedding India’s ancient wisdom—covering medicine, drama, music, and classical texts like the Upanishads, Vedas, and Kautilya’s Artha Shastra—into the modern curriculum to strengthen cultural connections.

KKHSOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, in his presidential address, underlined the evolving role of teachers under NEP 2020. He urged educators to embrace innovation, professional growth, and adaptability to meet the challenges of contemporary education, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Rifles celebrates Teachers’ Day across Mizoram schools