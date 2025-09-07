Assam Rifles celebrates Teachers’ Day across Mizoram schools

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles celebrated Teachers’ Day on Friday with students and staff across multiple schools in Mizoram, reaffirming its commitment to fostering goodwill and supporting education in remote areas of the Northeast.

The celebrations were held at High School, Mimbung; Presbyterian English School, New Vaikhawtlang; Presbyterian English School, Hnahlan; and Middle School, Kawlbem.

During the events, Assam Rifles personnel interacted with teachers and students, emphasizing the crucial role educators play in shaping the future of the nation. The programme featured motivational talks, interactive sessions, and felicitations to honour teachers for their selfless dedication and service.

Through such initiatives, Assam Rifles continues to strengthen community bonds and contribute to the holistic development of young minds in the border regions of Mizoram, stated a press release.

Also Read: Arunachal: AWKDSU calls 24-hour bandh in W-Kameng over absent teachers

Also Watch: