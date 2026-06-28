Guwahati: KKHSOU launches free skill training programme with SIFT

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) has launched a skill training programme for its learners in collaboration with Sualkuchi Institute of Fashion Technology (SIFT) to strengthen employability, entrepreneurship and industry-oriented skills.

The programme, initiated on June 25 by KKHSOU’s Industry-Academia Committee, will provide specialised training in handloom and fashion design-related fields.

A formal meeting marking the launch was held at the university’s IT Cell Conference Hall in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor of KKHSOU, SIFT Principal Prof. Niranjali Kakoty, the Registrar, Directors of various Schools of Studies, university officials, faculty members and research scholars.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Kakoty outlined the objectives of the initiative, stating that the three-month programme will focus on practical knowledge and hands-on training in handloom and fashion design while also supporting skill development, internships, placements and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Speakers at the event said the programme would create new avenues for learning, self-employment and career advancement, while strengthening the link between higher education, skill development and livelihood generation.

The training will be offered free of cost to learners and is sponsored by the Ministry of Skill Development.

As part of the initiative, KKHSOU and SIFT signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the Registrar of KKHSOU and the Principal of SIFT signing the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

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