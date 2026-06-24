Workshop at KKHSOU focuses on aligning higher education with industry needs in Northeast India

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), in collaboration with COL-CEMCA, organised a one-day state-level workshop-cum-sensitisation programme on “Boosting Graduate Employability and Career Readiness in Higher Education” at its City Campus in Khanapara.

The programme brought together 24 participants, including principals, IQAC coordinators, faculty members, placement officers and representatives from higher education institutions across Assam, to discuss strategies for improving graduate employability and aligning higher education with industry needs.

The workshop was inaugurated by KKHSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajendra Prasad Das in the presence of COL-CEMCA Director Dr Basheerhamad Shadrach and KKHSOU Registrar Prof Pranab Saikia. Speakers highlighted the importance of employability skills and institutional reforms to prepare students for the job market.

During the technical sessions, Prof Saikia introduced the COL Graduate Employability Model and Employability Scorecard, and participants undertook institutional self-assessment exercises. Interactive group activities led by Dr Indrani Kalita enabled participants to develop employability frameworks and share best practices.

The programme concluded with a valedictory session and feedback, with organisers reaffirming the commitment to strengthening employability-focused reforms in higher education in Northeast India.

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