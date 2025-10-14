Guwahati: KKHSOU launches three-month library internship programme

GUWAHATI: The Central Library of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) has launched a three-month Library Internship Programme starting today at its City Campus. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice in the field of Library and Information Science.

Designed for Diploma and Degree holders in Library and Information Science, the programme provides structured, hands-on training in modern library operations. It focuses on developing practical skills in cataloguing, classification, circulation, digital library management, research support, and administrative procedures.

The programme reflects KKHSOU’s commitment to promoting need-based and skill-oriented education, ensuring that future library professionals are equipped with the competencies required in modern academic and research environments, stated a press release.

