Guwahati: KKHSOU marks constitution day with inter-campus quiz competition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) celebrated Constitution Day on November 26, 2025 by organizing a prize money quiz competition on the theme “Know Your Constitution” at its City Campus. The Discipline of Political Science under the Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences conducted the event with participation from learners and Ph.D. scholars.

Renowned quizmaster Dipankar Koushik conducted the competition with rounds covering the Constitution of India, the Freedom Movement, national heritage, and the culture of Assam. Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajendra Prasad Das inaugurated the programme and highlighted the significance of Constitution Day and the role of such initiatives in fostering constitutional awareness and civic responsibility.

Six qualifying teams were named after album titles of the late Zubeen Garg. The team “Jantra,” comprising Nipan Goswami and Rupam Goswami, won the first prize, while “Pakhi,” represented by Mrinal Thakuria and Sanjib Kumar Das, secured the second prize. The programme also featured the mass reading of the Preamble in Assamese and the screening of the Government of India’s short film Bharat ka Samvidhan. University officials, faculty and staff attended the event.

