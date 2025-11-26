Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) marks World Philosophy Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) celebrated World Philosophy Day with a special lecture organized by the Discipline of Philosophy under the Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences. The programme began with opening remarks from Dr Bhaskar Bhattacharya, who emphasized the significance of the day and reflected on its global relevance. Prof. Joydeep Baruah, Director of the School, followed with an address highlighting the importance of critical reflection, dialogue and deeper human understanding.

Dr Hima Chetri introduced the invited speaker, Prof. Xavier Mao, outlining his academic achievements and contributions to philosophical inquiry. Prof. Mao delivered his lecture titled “The Human of the Future”, which explored the evolution of human identity from primitive times to the contemporary technological era. Drawing on Buddhist philosophy, he stressed the growing relevance of interconnectedness and underscored the need for future humans to live in harmony with society and nature.

Prof. Mao examined the relationship between the individual and the collective, referring to hermeneutic ideas that situate meaning within the interplay between the self and its socio-cultural context. He said philosophical study enables individuals to understand themselves in relation to the wider world. A major part of the lecture focused on the role of philosophy in education in the context of NEP 2020. He argued for the introduction of philosophical thinking from school level onwards, noting that critical reasoning, ethical awareness and independent thought are essential qualities for shaping responsible citizens.

To enrich the discussion, Prof. Mao drew on diverse philosophical traditions, citing Nietzsche’s ideas on human transformation, the Vedic principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Greek reflections on compassion and Taoist notions of aligning with nature. He also discussed the impact of Artificial Intelligence on contemporary life, noting that its rapid expansion demands new ethical and philosophical reflections on the future of human identity.

