Guwahati: Knife attack at Ganeshguri in broad daylight

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Panic gripped the busy Ganeshguri area on Tuesday after a man was attacked with a knife in broad daylight, just a short distance away from Dispur Police Station. The victim, identified as Dhiraj Das, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Eyewitnesses initially claimed that Das’s wife was behind the assault. However, police investigations later revealed that it was his daughter who attacked him following an internal family dispute. Further investigation is underway.

