Guwahati-Kolkata Flights Suspended as Cyclone Remal Strikes
GUWAHATI: In anticipation of the approaching cyclone ‘Remal’, flight operations between Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and Kolkata have been abruptly suspended.
The decision resulted in cancellation of 14 flights bound for Kolkata, impacting the travel itineraries of passengers across multiple airlines.
The canceled flights include four operated by IndiGo, four by Alliance Air, and one by Air India. SpiceJet has also been affected, with their flights being grounded due to the cyclonic weather conditions.
This precautionary action is being taken to prioritize passenger safety as the cyclone approaches. With the region preparing for bad weather, travelers are advised to keep an eye on airline updates and to be cautious during this disruptive period.
The suspension of these flight services come as authorities brace for the impact of cyclone ‘Remal’, which is expected to bring adverse weather conditions to the region.
The sudden halt in flights has left travelers scrambling to make alternate arrangements, with many facing uncertainty regarding their travel plans.
The passengers are advised to stay updated with the latest information from airlines and airport authorities regarding the resumption of flight services once the weather conditions improve.
Meanwhile, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience extremely heavy precipitation. Other northeastern states including Manipur Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh expected to see heavy to very heavy rains on May 27 and 28. This rainfall is expected to provide a significant reprieve from the recent heatwave in these regions.
The IMD’s regional office in Guwahati has issued an Orange Alert for May 26. Warning of heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 50 km/h. A Red Alert has been issued for the East Khasi Hills East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya.
Indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. Other districts in Meghalaya, except for North Garo Hills and Southwest Garo Hills are under Orange Alert for May 27. These two districts are under Yellow Alert.
