Guwahati-Kolkata Flights Suspended as Cyclone Remal Strikes

GUWAHATI: In anticipation of the approaching cyclone ‘Remal’, flight operations between Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and Kolkata have been abruptly suspended.

The decision resulted in cancellation of 14 flights bound for Kolkata, impacting the travel itineraries of passengers across multiple airlines.

The canceled flights include four operated by IndiGo, four by Alliance Air, and one by Air India. SpiceJet has also been affected, with their flights being grounded due to the cyclonic weather conditions.

This precautionary action is being taken to prioritize passenger safety as the cyclone approaches. With the region preparing for bad weather, travelers are advised to keep an eye on airline updates and to be cautious during this disruptive period.