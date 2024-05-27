UP: Fire in Baghpat Hospital Forces Evacuation of 15 Children

BAGHPAT: In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke on the top floor of a hospital in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning.

Firefighters and doctors in Baraut Town’s Astha Hospital safely evacuated at least 15 children.

The Chief Fire Officer of Bagpat, Amrendra Pratap Singh, stated that four fire trucks were immediately sent to the scene. Patients were safely evacuated, and the fire has been extinguished.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the massive inferno is yet to be ascertained.