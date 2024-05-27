UP: Fire in Baghpat Hospital Forces Evacuation of 15 Children

BAGHPAT: In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke on the top floor of a hospital in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning.
Firefighters and doctors in Baraut Town’s Astha Hospital safely evacuated at least 15 children.
The Chief Fire Officer of Bagpat, Amrendra Pratap Singh, stated that four fire trucks were immediately sent to the scene. Patients were safely evacuated, and the fire has been extinguished.
Meanwhile, the reason behind the massive inferno is yet to be ascertained.
Dr Abhinav Tomar from the pediatric unit mentioned that he was alerted about the fire around 4:30 am and immediately went to the hospital.
The fire occurred on the top floor, where at least 15 children were receiving treatments on the floor below.
The doctor stated that their priority was to safely evacuate the children, especially those on ventilators and oxygen. He added that the evacuated patients were transferred to other hospitals nearby.
Dr Tomar mentioned that there were other patients receiving treatment on different floors, but didn’t know the exact number. However, he assured that all of them were safe.
He also suggested that a short circuit might have caused the fire, noting that waste material had been dumped on the top floor.
The incident occurred just two days after a large fire erupted at a private children’s hospital in Vivek Vihar in East Delhi, resulting in the tragic deaths of seven newborns.
Officials from the Delhi Fire services (DFS) reported that the fire at the Baby Care New Born Hospital started around 11:30 PM on Saturday and quickly spread to two nearby buildings.
In another incident, a massive fire at TRP gaming zone in Rajkot claimed lives of 28 people including 9 children. This incident has raised serious concerns about facility's safety standards. The gaming center, operating without no-objection certificate (NOC) for fire clearance had only one exit.
ALSO WATCH: