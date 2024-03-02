Guwahati: Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University convocation to be held on March 5

GUWAHATI: The 6th Convocation of Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University will be held on March 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the University Auditorium at the KKHSOU City Campus, Khanapara, Guwahati.

The Governor of Assam and the Chancellor of the University, Gulab Chand Kataria, will confer the degrees on the awardees. The Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Haryana, Professor Sushma Yadava, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

A total of 10,880 learners will be awarded degrees and diplomas in this convocation. Among these, 13 awardees will receive a Ph.D. degree, 13 others will receive a M.Phil. degree, and 5464 will be conferred. Under the graduate degree, 5322 learners will receive the postgraduate degree, and 68 learners will be awarded the postgraduate diploma. On the day of the convocation, 435 learners will receive their degrees in person. It is important to mention here that, out of the total number of awardees, 5288 are women.

In this convocation, 28 learners will be conferred gold medals for their excellence in academics. Besides, two senior-most learners will also be present at the convocation to receive their degrees. A female learner of 75 years of age will be conferred an undergraduate degree, while a 72-year-old male learner will receive a postgraduate degree from the university. Several jail inmates serving in different jails in Assam have successfully completed their respective academic programmes from the university, out of which four jail inmates serving in Guwahati Central Jail and two from Lakhimpur Jail are invited to receive degrees in person at the nvocation. Live streaming of the ceremony will also be done.

KKHSOU has been providing academic services through 290 study centres located in various provincialized colleges across Assam, where counselling services are provided to the learners. This provides an opportunity for learners across the length and breadth of the state to pursue degrees and diplomas through the open and distance learning modes. KKHSOU has been providing an opportunity for lifelong learning to knowledge seekers across the state while also serving the needy by providing free education to PWD learners and jail inmates. Guided by its motto of 'Education Beyond Barriers', the university has been providing education to all sections of society since its establishment.

Also Read: Atul Bora distributes 365 appointment letters for veterinary field assistants in Guwahati

Also Watch: