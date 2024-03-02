Atul Bora distributes 365 appointment letters for veterinary field assistants in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A total of 365 field assistants in the Veterinary Department of the state received their appointment letters during an event organised in Guwahati on Friday. Departmental Minister Atul Bora distributed the letters among the successful candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister called this a very positive step, adding that under the initiatives of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state is moving forward in leaps and bounds. He also said that steps are being taken to ensure that the state becomes self-sufficient in terms of fish and dairy products, thus eliminating the need to bring in such products to the state from other states.

