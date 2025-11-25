Guwahati: Lachit Divas observed at Rajiv Bhawan in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A special discussion program was held on Monday at Rajiv Bhavan, Guwahati, highlighting the courage, valour, and self-respect embodied by Mahabir Lachit Borphukan. On the occasion of the legendary Assamese commander’s birth anniversary, Lachit Divas was centrally observed at Rajiv Bhawan along with the rest of Assam.

During the event, speakers elaborated on how Lachit’s unparalleled bravery and determination at the Battle of Saraighat awakened the Assamese nation, particularly his historic stand at the Nariya Gar to halt the advancing Mughal forces.

The program, hosted by the Media and Communication Department of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), began with APCC general secretaries Bipul Gogoi, Ramanna Baruah, and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur offering floral tributes and lighting lamps before Lachit Borphukan’s portrait.

Speaking at the discussion titled “Reflections on Lachit Divas,” APCC general secretary Bipul Gogoi recounted how Lachit Borphukan rose from the grassroots to hold the esteemed position of Borphukan through dedication, discipline, and exceptional leadership. He also narrated how Lachit exemplified supreme patriotism by executing his own maternal uncle for dereliction of duty.

Calling upon all Congress workers in Assam to follow the ideals and spirit of Lachit Borphukan, APCC Media Department chairperson Bedabrata Bora said that the great commander’s values remained ever relevant.

