STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested the president and secretary of Lachit Sena Asom Tholgiri on Friday night for allegedly extorting money from a trader at Six Mile in Guwahati.

The arrested leaders were identified as Gagan Kalita (57), the organisation's president, and Ashim Jyoti Kumar (20), its secretary. Police alleged that the duo demanded money from a shopkeeper and collected Rs 4,000 through a UPI transaction into an account linked to them.

Investigators are examining the digital payment as a key piece of evidence in the case. Police said Kalita, son of late Moniram Kalita, lived at Sonaritula near Madhav Mandir under Hajo Police Station in Kamrup district. Kumar, son of Ranjan Kumar, was a resident of Baruahbari in Hajo.

Four other members of the organisation remained absconding, and police were making efforts to trace them. More arrests were likely, police sources said. Investigators were also examining whether the group had made similar demands from other traders.

Also Read: Guwahati: RPF rescues eight minors, seizes contraband worth ₹54 lakh at Railway station