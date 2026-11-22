GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued eight minor children, including one boy and seven girls, from three railway stations between November 16 and 18, while seizing contraband items worth approximately Rs 54 lakh in separate operations across its network.

On November 17, RPF personnel at Guwahati railway station rescued three minor girls and handed them over to Childline, Guwahati, for safe custody and care.

In separate operations on November 16 and 17, RPF/Katihar rescued three minor girls and one minor boy from Katihar railway station and handed them over to Childline, Katihar.

On November 18, RPF/New Jalpaiguri rescued another minor girl from New Jalpaiguri railway station and handed her over to the Child Welfare Committee, Jalpaiguri, for safe custody and assistance.

In separate operations to curb the transportation of contraband through the railway network, RPF teams conducted checks at Agartala, Lumding, New Jalpaiguri, Dimapur, Kamakhya and Katihar railway stations.

The teams apprehended two persons and recovered 108.9 kg of ganja and 423 units of liquor. The estimated value of the seized items was around Rs 54 lakh.

NFR said the operations reflected the RPF's efforts to protect vulnerable children, prevent the transportation of prohibited substances and strengthen passenger security through coordination with local police and child protection agencies, a press release said.

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