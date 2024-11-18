Guwahati: Lack of basic infrastructure adds to traffic woes in city

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The chaotic traffic situation in Guwahati is becoming an increasing source of frustration for residents, as gaps in basic road safety infrastructure continue to cause confusion and risk on the city's roads. Speed limits, though technically enforced, remain inconsistently marked across the city, with signage often obscured or positioned in places that drivers find difficult to notice.

Residents have been speaking about the city's deteriorating traffic management, pointing to the lack of clear road markers and outdated infrastructure.

Speaking to the media, a resident said, "It's ridiculous how the authorities talk about enforcing speed limits when there isn't even a clear sign to follow. It feels like they just want to tick boxes rather than actually solve the problem. The concerns extend beyond speed limits. Parking violations are rampant, creating bottlenecks on major routes throughout Guwahati."

He also mentioned that without proper signage indicating parking restrictions, drivers often resort to leaving their vehicles in unauthorized areas, exacerbating congestion. "Walking in this city feels like a gamble," shared another resident. "I'm never sure if I'll find a safe place to cross, and with cars speeding around, it's a constant risk."

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Committee has identified pedestrian safety as a critical concern, but tangible improvements have been slow to materialize. Key areas like Dispur, Basistha, and Pan Bazar continue to lack designated crossings and sidewalks, leading to frequent accidents. While authorities claim to prioritize pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, progress remains sporadic.

Efforts to enhance surveillance with cameras in high-risk zones have also faced delays. Officials cite budgetary constraints and theft of public property as significant hurdles. "There are estimates that are yet to be sanctioned. Hence, the work is pending," admitted an official from the Public Works Department (PWD).

Traffic officials acknowledge the city's road safety gaps but point to inter-departmental complexities as barriers to implementing solutions. The lack of coordination and insufficient funds continue to stall much-needed upgrades to the city's infrastructure.

Despite multiple discussions and assurances from the authorities, Guwahati's residents are left waiting for a concrete plan of action.

As Guwahati continues to grow, its residents are urging the authorities to prioritize basic infrastructure upgrades and streamline enforcement measures to ensure safety for all road users.For now, however, Guwahati remains a city where navigating traffic is increasingly seen as a risky venture, leaving its citizens questioning when tangible improvements will finally take shape.

