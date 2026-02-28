Guwahati: Land pattas distributed in Kamrup (M) under Mission Basundhara 3.0

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metro district administration organized a land settlement distribution programme under Mission Basundhara 3.0 on Friday at the DC Conference Hall. During the programme, authorities granted land settlements to indigenous landless families. In previously identified Non-Cadastral (NC) villages where surveys have been completed under the SVAMITVA scheme, officials distributed digital pattas to beneficiaries. Along with the digital pattas, officials also handed over allotment and settlement letters, as well as acceptance letters for allotment and settlement proposals, to various institutions. MLA of East Guwahati Siddhartha Bhattacharya and MLA of West Guwahati Ramendra Narayan Kalita distributed the land pattas to the beneficiaries. New Guwahati Co-District Commissioner Arundhati Narah Mipun, ADCs Hemanga Nobis and Raja Baishya, along with officials from various institutions and officers and staff of the district administration, attended the programme. The initiative aims to ensure land rights and provide legal ownership to eligible beneficiaries under the state government’s flagship land settlement drive.

