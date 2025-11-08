From Struggle to Strength: Jinamoni’s Journey Shines Under Mission Basundhara 3.0

Tinsukia: Once without land or security, a woman from Tinsukia, named Jinamoni Handique, now peacefully lives without any legal claim to the land she called home. Every day was marked by fear, the fear of losing the little she had built. But today, Jinamoni stands tall and proud on the same land, now officially registered in her name, a warm thanks to the state government’s Mission Basundhara 3.0 initiative.
Launched by the Government of Assam, Mission Basundhara 3.0 aims to provide land ownership rights to thousands of families who have long lived without legal documents. The initiative not only ensures land security but also restores dignity and stability to people like Jinamoni, who have struggled for generations.
Jinamoni expressed her gratitude by saying, “After my husband passed away, I faced many land-related issues. Now, I live with my son, and we faced problems of housing as well. When I heard about Mission Basundhara, I applied for the scheme and received land in my name. I also got a cooking gas connection through the Ujiwala Scheme. Additionally, I am a beneficiary of the Orunodoi Scheme, which has been a great help. My son's education has also become easier, thanks to the government schools. My gratitude to the Honble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the support.”
Across Assam, similar stories of empowerment are emerging, brimming with hope for the people. Mission Basundhara 3.0 has brought transparency to land records and reduced disputes.
As more beneficiaries come forward, Mission Basundhara 3.0 is proving to be more than just an administrative reform. It is a movement that is lighting up homes and hearts, reaffirming what real and lasting change looks like in Assam’s villages and towns.