From Struggle to Strength: Jinamoni’s Journey Shines Under Mission Basundhara 3.0

Jinamoni expressed her gratitude by saying, “After my husband passed away, I faced many land-related issues. Now, I live with my son, and we faced problems of housing as well. When I heard about Mission Basundhara, I applied for the scheme and received land in my name. I also got a cooking gas connection through the Ujiwala Scheme. Additionally, I am a beneficiary of the Orunodoi Scheme, which has been a great help. My son's education has also become easier, thanks to the government schools. My gratitude to the Honble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the support.”

Across Assam, similar stories of empowerment are emerging, brimming with hope for the people. Mission Basundhara 3.0 has brought transparency to land records and reduced disputes.

As more beneficiaries come forward, Mission Basundhara 3.0 is proving to be more than just an administrative reform. It is a movement that is lighting up homes and hearts, reaffirming what real and lasting change looks like in Assam’s villages and towns.