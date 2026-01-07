Guwahati: Lawyers oppose relocation plan of LAG building, stage hunger strike

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Lawyers’ Association, Guwahati (LAG) opposed the state government’s proposed plan to relocate the building housing its riverside office as part of a riverfront beautification project and staged a hunger strike in protest on Tuesday.

Members of the association sat on a hunger strike in front of their office from 9 am to 4 pm, reiterating their opposition to the relocation proposal. The LAG has consistently objected to the shifting of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court to its present temporary location and has maintained that any further relocation would adversely affect the functioning of the judicial system.

The association had earlier organized a similar hunger strike on December 27, when advocates protested from 9 am to 2 pm against the government’s decision. Continuing its stand, the LAG also decided to boycott the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Gauhati High Court (GHC) at Rongmahal, scheduled to be held on January 11.

Leaders of the association said their protest would continue until the government withdrew the relocation plan and addressed their concerns regarding judicial infrastructure and access to justice.

