Guwahati: Literary figure Konok Chandra Choudhury passes away

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Renowned pharmacist and respected member of the literary community, Konok Chandra Choudhury, passed away on Sunday in a private nursing home in Guwahati. He was 80. A resident of ‘Hills View’ in the Magzine Tiniali area near Hengrabari, Choudhury completed his higher secondary education in the science stream from B. Borooah College before moving to Kolkata to pursue studies in pharmacy. After gaining recognition there, he returned to Assam and established a pharmacy in Nalbari town, where he employed several reputed doctors and served the local community.

Born in October 1945 in Dehar Kuchi, Barbhag, Nalbari district, Choudhury later settled in Guwahati and took up various professional engagements. At the time of his passing, he is survived by his wife, noted poet and writer Sunita Choudhury, along with his son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

Following the news of his demise, members of several literary and cultural organizations paid tribute to him. Among those who offered condolences were Dipak Sharma, Chief Editor of Bahubak (Bahu Bhasik Xahitya Mancha), retired administrative officer Krishna Ram Mili, writer Chitralekha Taye Mili, DILS Lakshmindra Sinha, President of the Bishnupriya Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Prashant Gogoi, Editor of Sanyog, and representatives from Paragjyoti Prakashan, along with others from various multilingual literary platforms.

