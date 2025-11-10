Renowned physicist Prof. Dilip Kumar Choudhury passes away at 78

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Renowned physicist Professor Dilip Kumar Choudhury, acclaimed globally for his groundbreaking contributions to high-energy physics and his commitment to popularizing science in Assamese, passed away at his residence in Guwahati. He was 78 and had been ailing from age-related complications.

A native of Pokowa village in the Nalbari district, Professor Choudhury retired from Gauhati University after a distinguished academic career that inspired generations of students and researchers. He began his early education at Pokowa Boys Primary School before completing his B.Sc. at Cotton College. He later pursued his M.Sc. and Ph.D. from Delhi University under the mentorship of noted physicist Asoke Nath Mitra.

In 1971, he was awarded the prestigious research fellowship from the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851, London, which enabled him to continue his studies at Oxford University under Professor R.H. Dalitz, FRS. His research during this period earned international recognition and was cited in the Nobel lecture of physicist Burton Richter.

Over the course of his career, Professor Choudhury received several honours, including the National Associateship of the University Grants Commission in 1981, the Professor V.D. Thawani Fellowship from the Assam Science Society in 1988, and the Dr H.C. Bhuyan Award in 1999. He also served as Regular Associate at ICTP, Trieste, Italy, and Visiting Scientist under the CSIR-CNRS Cultural Exchange Programme in France.

