Guwahati: Local people demand public hearing on Bharalumukh bridge project

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The local residents of the Bharalumukh area have decided to stage a protest against the bridge construction at Railway Gate No. 5, Bharalumukh. The local people appealed to the government to hold consultation with the community on the Bharalumukh Bridge Project.

President of the Citizens’ Coordination Committee, Khanindra Lal Sharma, stated, “This bridge has a direct impact on our community, and we believe it is only fair that residents’ voices be heard in its planning and development. We are not against development, but we insist that it should be done with transparency and with respect for those who will be most affected.”

“Where there are trees, there is life; destroying the environment in the name of development will not work.” With these words, local residents voiced their demands to protect the Bharalu River and preserve trees in the area, opposing any development that harms the environment. The call to “Save Bharalu—Save Trees” was echoed by hundreds of citizens gathered in protest.

A public meeting, which included environmental activists like Mowsam Hazarika and Najib Ahmed, along with senior citizen Khanindra Lal Sharma, further emphasized the urgency of protecting the area’s natural resources. Residents also called upon the department concerned to consult with the community before proceeding with any bridge construction. The protest saw the participation of over 100 residents.

Also Read: Guwahati: Bharalumukh residents protest against tree felling in city