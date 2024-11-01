Guwahati: Bharalumukh residents protest against tree felling in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Residents of the Bharalumukh locality of Guwahati protested against the authorities’ decision to fell trees in the area on Thursday morning.

Locals, while talking to the media, said, “About six days ago, authorities marked the trees to be chopped down for a flyover project near a railway crossing at Bharalumukh. Some of the trees that have been marked for removal are about 100 and 200 years old. Locals of all ages came together to protest against the authorities’ decision by turning out in force and carrying placards.” “We don’t want flyovers. Don’t cut down the trees,” a protestor said.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 70 crore. The state government has notably put the flyover that connects the new road constructed along the Brahmaputra River to Sluice Gate on RK Choudhury Road into service.

Protesters are calling for alternative solutions that balance development with environmental sustainability. “We understand the need for infrastructure growth, but not at the expense of our heritage and ecosystem. Do not unnecessarily cut the trees,” said the protestors.

