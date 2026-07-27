Guwahati Locals Nab Suspected Drug Peddler, Hand Him Over to Police After Seizing Narcotics

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A suspected drug peddler was caught by local residents in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Sunday after he was allegedly found carrying narcotic substances. The incident took place near Railway Gate No. 4, where a group of local youths intercepted the man on suspicion of selling drugs. According to reports, suspected narcotics were recovered from his possession during the confrontation. Residents allegedly seized the drugs and assaulted the accused before handing him over to the police. Locals claimed that the man had been involved in drug trafficking in the area for a considerable period, creating fear and concern among residents. They further alleged that he had arrived at the spot on a scooter to sell the drugs when he was intercepted. Police later reached the location, took the accused into custody and began further legal proceedings. Additional details are awaited.

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