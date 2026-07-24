Guwahati Police arrested six peddlers in separate anti-drug operations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested six alleged drug peddlers in separate operations carried out across the city and seized heroin, mobile phones, a scooter and other incriminating items.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Basistha Police Station raided a hideout at Khanapara and arrested Partha Pratim Medhi (29) and Hasina Begum (26). Police recovered six tobacco containers filled with heroin weighing 45.15 grams, 25 empty vials, a mobile phone and a scooter bearing registration number AS28F8483. The seized items were taken into custody and legal proceedings were initiated.

In another operation, a team from Chandmari Police Station apprehended three alleged drug peddlers at Gandhibasti. The arrested persons were identified as Bhaskar Medhi alias Kutuba (22) of Dhupdhara, Momi Das alias Tulumoni (25) of Birubari and Babul Sarkar (28) of Birubari. Police seized 14 vials of heroin along with three mobile phones from their possession.

Meanwhile, a team from Pan Bazar Police Station arrested Susmita Roy of Boko near 2 No. Railway Gate after recovering six vials of heroin weighing 7.20 grams from her possession. Police said legal action had been initiated in all three cases.

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