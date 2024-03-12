Guwahati: Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Hits Assam, Sends Tremors Across Borders

GUWAHATI: An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam on March 12, 2024 that has been triggering tremors that reverberated through neighboring Bhutan and Bangladesh The quake, which struck about 10 km from the epicenter of Meghalaya, struck at 2:27 pm in the area on time.

As per the latest reports indicate that the epicenter of the earthquake was near Meghalaya, and its effects were felt in Assam and beyond Residents of the affected areas felt the earth move beneath them uneasily and the earthquake left many thinking and doing with caution.

While the extent of the damage and any potential injuries remain unclear at this time, officials are on high alert, assessing the situation and preparing for the possible backlash, teams emergency responders are mobilizing to identify impacts and provide support where needed.

The earthquake activity is a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability to earthquakes, as Assam is located in an earthquake prone zone And the area near Meghalaya can be felt spreading to neighboring states like Bhutan and Bangladesh.

As this story unwinds further the additional information is expected to shed more light on the extent of the earthquake’s impact and on ongoing response efforts. Final details are awaited as authorities work to assess the full extent of the situation and provide necessary assistance to affected communities.

