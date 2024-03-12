Arunachal Pradesh: Centre Approves Rs 6,621.62 Cr for Frontier Highway

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that Center has approved an allocation of Rs 6,621.62 crore for the construction of the ambitious frontier highway in Arunachal Pradesh.

The funds are allocated for building eight sections of National Highway 913 in Arunachal Pradesh. These sections will be upgraded to an intermediate lane configuration using the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, the minister stated.

Gadkari explained that the initiative includes Packages 1, 3, and 5, which cover the Huri-Taliha section. Additionally, two packages will address the Bile-Migging Section, Packages 2 and 4 will manage the Kharsang-Maio-Gandhigram-Vijaynagar section, and Package 1 will focus on the Bomdila-Nafra-Lada section.