Arunachal Pradesh: Centre Approves Rs 6,621.62 Cr for Frontier Highway

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that Center has approved an allocation of Rs 6,621.62 crore for the construction of the ambitious frontier highway in Arunachal Pradesh.
The funds are allocated for building eight sections of National Highway 913 in Arunachal Pradesh. These sections will be upgraded to an intermediate lane configuration using the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, the minister stated.
Gadkari explained that the initiative includes Packages 1, 3, and 5, which cover the Huri-Taliha section. Additionally, two packages will address the Bile-Migging Section, Packages 2 and 4 will manage the Kharsang-Maio-Gandhigram-Vijaynagar section, and Package 1 will focus on the Bomdila-Nafra-Lada section.
The minister highlighted that developing these highway stretches promises improved connectivity to border areas, which will foster socio-economic growth in the region. The construction of the Frontier Highway is expected to reduce migration and facilitate reverse migration towards the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.
Moreover, these stretches are crucial in establishing essential road infrastructure that connects significant river basins, thereby enabling the development of numerous hydropower projects within the state.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project of NHCP Limited in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The event was part of the Viksit Bharat Viksit North East Program held in Itanagar on Saturday.
Dedicating to the nation, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects worth approximately Rs 55,600 crores in Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.
These development projects span various sectors including rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, power, oil, and gas among others.
The Dibang project, costing more than Rs 31,875 crores, will be the tallest dam in the country. It will generate electricity, aid in flood control, and create job opportunities while fostering socioeconomic development in the region.
