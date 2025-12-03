Guwahati: Major water pipeline leakage floods Silpukhuri locality

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major water pipeline burst in Silpukhuri on Tuesday created chaos in the locality after a JICA water supply line ruptured and gushed water for nearly two hours before officials brought it under control.

The sudden leakage caused significant waterlogging in several parts of the area, disrupted movement and created inconvenience for residents and commuters. Visuals from the spot showed water forcefully shooting out of the damaged pipeline and flooding nearby roads and lanes.

Local residents expressed concern over the incident, pointing out that such leaks have repeatedly occurred in recent months. The latest mishap has once again raised questions about the maintenance and structural integrity of the JICA supply network in Guwahati.

Authorities are expected to undertake repair work and assess the damage to prevent further disruption. Meanwhile, citizens have urged the administration to implement long-term corrective measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.

