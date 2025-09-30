Guwahati: Maligaon Kalibari Puja Committee Spreads Festive Joy among Orphaned Children

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Maligaon Kalibari Parichalana Samiti has added a heartwarming social dimension to this year’s Durga Puja celebrations by reaching out to orphaned children. Determined to make the festival more inclusive, the committee announced that it would distribute new clothes and essential items to children from local orphanages.

“Durga Puja is not just about rituals, idols, and decorations—it is about sharing joy,” said a committee member. “We want the festive spirit to reach everyone, especially children who may not have the privilege to celebrate like others.”

For the young recipients, who often watch festivities from the margins, the initiative promises not just gifts but also a sense of belonging. Along with new clothes, the committee will provide daily-use items to ensure the children benefit even after the puja days.

Organizers described the effort as a small but meaningful step to spread smiles and build compassion during the season of devotion. They expressed hope that it would inspire more individuals and organizations to stand by underprivileged communities.

“The true essence of Durga Puja lies not only in devotion and grandeur, but also in compassion and inclusiveness,” another committee member said, highlighting the deeper spirit of the festival.

By reaching out to those most in need, the Maligaon Kalibari Parichalana Samiti has turned this year’s festivities into more than a celebration—it has transformed them into a festival of humanity.

Also Read: Guwahati Durga Puja Pandal Replicates Bangkok's Wat Arun