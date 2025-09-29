Guwahati’s Rs 1cr Durga Puja pandal mirrors Bangkok’s Wat Arun

Rs 1-crore Durga Puja pandal sets festive mood

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The festive spirit of Durga Puja has taken a magnificent form this year with a grand pandal at Geetanagar in Guwahati modeled after Bangkok’s famous Wat Arun Temple, drawing devotees and visitors alike. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore, the sprawling 130-foot structure houses a towering 19-foot Durga idol, blending visual grandeur with spiritual devotion.

The pandal is more than just a structure—it celebrates artistry and culture. While an expert from Cooch Behar directed the design and overall concept, artisans from Assam brought the intricate craftsmanship to life, giving the creation a rich local essence.

Marking its 50th year, the Puja committee has planned cultural extravaganzas to complement the devotional fervour. From traditional naam competitions to vibrant performances on Dashami, the festivities aim to bring the community together in joy and reverence.

The golden jubilee pandal is not just a tribute to the goddess but also an effort to honour tradition while showcasing Assam’s talent on a grand stage. The meticulous detailing, artistic devotion, and visionary design are designed to leave every visitor with a memorable experience.

“This year’s Puja brings devotion, culture, and artistry together. We want people to feel inspired, connected to tradition, and proud of the talent we have here,” the committee shared.

