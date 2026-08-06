Guwahati: Man arrested by Hatigaon Police for allegedly beating two community dogs to death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police arrested a man accused of brutally killing two community dogs in Beltola, while residents demanded stricter legal measures to curb animal cruelty.

The accused, identified as Robin Malakar, was arrested in connection with the deaths of two community dogs, Kani and Boga. The incident allegedly took place on July 30 and 31 at Lakhimi Path Namghar By-lane under Hatigaon Police Station, where the dogs were reportedly beaten to death.

A complaint was lodged by Syeda Ambia Jahan along with local residents, following which police registered a case and launched an investigation. Residents, however, alleged that legal action was not initiated promptly, triggering protests and resentment in the locality.

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