Guwahati Man Arrested for Alleged Relationship Deception, Criminal Intimidation and Non-Consensual Miscarriage

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A 30-year-old man from Gotanagar has been arrested by a team from Panbazar All Women Police Station for his alleged involvement in a case involving deception in a relationship, criminal intimidation, and ‘non-consensual miscarriage’.

The accused, identified as Chinmoy Dutta, allegedly established a physical relationship with the complainant on the promise of marriage. According to police sources, he later abandoned the woman following medical complications that reportedly arose during the course of the relationship.

Police stated that legal action has been initiated against the accused, and further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Also Read: If a married woman does not object, relationship is consensual: Allahabad HC