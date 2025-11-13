Guwahati: Man arrested for piracy of ‘Roi Roi Binale’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Cybercrime Police in Panbazar arrested a man accused of illegally uploading clips from late music legend Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, on YouTube.

The accused, identified as Rafiqul Islam of Lakhimpur in the Goalpara district, had allegedly shared several scenes from the film on his channel titled Rafiqul R Blog. He was taken into custody and is currently being interrogated by the Cybercrime team as part of an ongoing probe into the piracy incident.

