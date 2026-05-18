Guwahati: Man arrested for ‘trapping woman with fake Hindu identity’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Panbazar All Women Police Station have arrested a man named Mohammed Sajid from Kumarpatty on allegations of trapping a young woman in a relationship under a false identity. Sajid had reportedly introduced himself as “Sanju” and claimed to be Hindu in order to deceive the woman into a relationship, during which he allegedly forced physical relations upon her.

Upon discovering his true identity, the woman ended the relationship. However, Sajid allegedly subjected her to continuous mental harassment over the following three years, repeatedly attempting to coerce her into physical relations again. He also allegedly threatened her with an acid attack. Panbazar All Women Police have registered a case and arrested Sajid from Kumarpatty. An investigation is currently underway.

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