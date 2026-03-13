Chaygaon Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Cheating Woman With False Promise of Marriage

Chaygaon Police arrested a school teacher on Tuesday night on allegations of cheating a young woman by entering into a physical relationship with her on the false promise of marriage.

The arrested individual has been identified as Biplab Nath, son of Khagen Nath of Choudhuripara in Chaygaon, Kamrup district. He is a teacher at No. 1 Balasiddhi Lower Primary School under the Chaygaon education block.

