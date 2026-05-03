Guwahati: Man arrested for using fake vehicle registration to claim insurance

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police apprehended a man in the city for allegedly using a forged vehicle registration number in an attempt to fraudulently claim insurance.

The accused, identified as Pinku Mudoi, a resident of Dharamtul, was detained by a team from Dispur Police Station at VIP Road.

During the operation, police found him in possession of a Kia vehicle displaying a fake registration number AS01GF0949. Officials stated that the original registration of the vehicle was AS01SC7105, and the number had allegedly been altered to support a false theft claim for insurance benefits.

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